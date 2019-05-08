Deichmann's home runs power Midland past Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Greg Deichmann broke out of his slump in a big way Tuesday afternoon.

Deichmann hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Midland held on for a 7-5 victory over Northwest Arkansas before a crowd of 6,367 at Arvest Ballpark. It was the second home run of the game for Deichmann, who also homered in the fifth inning to help Midland to a 5-1 lead.

Deichmann did not play Monday after going hitless in consecutive games to drop his average to .213 for the season. But the former LSU standout slammed two long home runs to stop a comeback by the Naturals, who had tied the game 5-5 in the seventh inning on a two-run home run by Kort Peterson.

"Every once in a while a guy needs a break from the game, not only physically but mentally," Midland manager Scott Steinmann said. "Greg has been trending in the wrong direction but, today, he really came out and put some balls in the air and showed his power. That's his game."

D.J. Burt had three hits for Northwest Arkansas, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning for the Naturals' first run.

Northwest Arkansas was in position for another comeback after winning 3-2 Monday in the ninth inning on a run-scoring double by Emmanuel Rivera. But Midland reliever Trey Cochran-Gill held Northwest Arkansas scoreless over the final two innings to earn the victory.

Northwest Arkansas used four relievers after starter Connor Greene was mostly ineffective. Midland scored five runs in 42/3 innings against Greene, who walked four and made a fielding error that allowed a run to score.

Midland received a fine pitching performance from Matt Milburn, who pitched into the seventh inning and left with a 5-1 lead. But the Naturals rallied against reliever Cody Stull and tied the game 5-5 on a home run to left field by Peterson, the No. 9 hitter in the Naturals' lineup.

"Matt has been doing a great job for us all year," Steinmann said. "His last three outings have been really nice. He's a quick worker, and he's keeping us in a lot of ball games."

SHORT HOPS

• Tuesday's umpiring crew was briefly reduced from three to two after home plate umpire Jose Matamoros had to leave the game in the third inning after getting hit by a pitch.

A wild pitch by Conner Greene struck Matamoros in the side of the head in the second inning. Matamoros stayed for another half inning after being observed by an athletic trainer, then exited the field in the third.

He was replaced Luis Hernandez, who move from the first base area to home plate umpire. Toby Mileham, an umpire who was watching the game, volunteered to help then took the field to finish the game.

• The bottom of the lineup was effective Tuesday for the RockHounds. The No. 8 (Anthony Miller) and No. 9 (Kevin Merrell) hitters each contributed a double and a single to the victory. No. 6 hitter Nate Mondou added two singles.

• Playing day games apparently doesn't agree with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Naturals fell to 3-6 in day games this season, including 1-2 on the homestand.

On Deck: The Naturals will have the day off before beginning a series on Thursday at Springfield, Mo., with the Cardinals. Right-hander Jace Vines (1-3, 3.71 ERA) is expected to start for Northwest Arkansas.

