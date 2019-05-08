Ex-guard: Guilty of sex with inmate

A former correctional officer at the federal prison in Forrest City pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of abusive sexual contact, admitting that she had sex twice with a prisoner she supervised.

Lakeisha Brown admitted to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that she had an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate identified in court documents only as M.A. According to her plea agreement, Brown said she and the prisoner had sex once in September 2017 and once in February 2018 inside the prison.

Brown, accompanied by defense attorney George "Birc" Morledge of Little Rock, waived having her case reviewed by a federal grand jury for potential indictment and pleaded guilty to the charge, which was filed in open court. Her plea agreement says the penalty for the crime is up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Marshall, who accepted the guilty plea, set her sentencing for 10 a.m. Oct. 10 in his Little Rock courtroom.

