FedEx finds nearly 5 pounds of meth in package in northeast Arkansas, police say

FedEx employees contacted a Northeast Arkansas police department on Monday after they found several pounds of drugs in a package, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to a shipping facility after drugs were found in a box that was set to be shipped.

Police said the box contained multiple plastic bags that contained a total of 4.91 pounds of methamphetamine and about a third of a pound of marijuana.

Officers said the label on the box showed it was supposed to be shipped to an address on Glenn Plaza in Jonesboro. The package came from an address inside the city.

Police said the package was confiscated and was being held for evidence. No suspects were named in the report.