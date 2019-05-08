Former UAFS men’s basketball coach innocent of charges

A former University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men’s basketball coach was found not guilty in Scott County District Court last week on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Justin A. Bailey was arrested Dec. 30 by Arkansas State Trooper Mike Lance near Waldron. Bailey, 32, was cited for driving while intoxicated, speeding and passing an officer stopped on the shoulder.

Following his arrest, Bailey was placed on paid leave from UAFS and resigned his position in January.

In April, the charges of speeding and passing an officer stopped on the shoulder were dismissed.

In a statement, Bailey said he came forward to his superiors at UAFS about his arrest on his own and always said he was innocent.

Bailey said he was pleased with his acquittal on the DWI charge.

“Unfortunately, this did not happen under the university’s timetable, but now I can continue to follow my passion and pursue a position that will allow me to show my strengths and rebuild the honor and integrity of my name,” he said.

— Chip Souza, NWA Democrat-Gazette