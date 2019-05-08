Gunmen open fire at Colorado charter school

A responder guides a student from a bus into a recreation center Tuesday in Highlands Ranch, Colo., where parents and their children were reunited after the charter school shooting.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburb of Denver not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager and wounding eight people before the two suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the pair walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch and began shooting students in two classrooms. Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff's office substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle.

One of the suspects was identified Tuesday as Devon Erickson, 18. The other was a youth whose name has not been released. Spurlock said neither of the suspects was injured.

The suspects were "not on the radar" of law enforcement authorities, as far as he knew, he said.

Holly Nicholson-Kluth, undersheriff for the Douglas County sheriff's office, said the shooting started in the middle school portion of the campus, and an administrator called police after hearing shots.

She described it as a "very serious situation."

Nicholson-Kluth said her agency has a substation blocks away from the school and that officers from it responded quickly.

"Quite a few" shots were fired, Nicholson-Kluth said.

Officers were at the scene within minutes, she said, and they could hear gunshots as they arrived.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann had not identified the slain student as of late Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office, but confirmed that the victim is an 18-year-old male.

The gunmen were able to get deep inside the school, Spurlock said, and began shooting. Within about two minutes, Spurlock said, the first deputy arrived and confronted one of the suspects. Shots were fired, and deputies struggled with the suspects before taking them into custody, he said.

"I have to believe the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," Spurlock said.

Authorities planned to search the suspects' homes and a vehicle at the school, he said.

The shooting took place exactly a week after a gunman killed two students and wounded four at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. It also comes nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton marked the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting that killed 13 people.

Columbine and Highlands Ranch schools are about 7 miles apart in adjacent communities south of Denver.

"Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was in touch with state and local officials, Deere said.

STEM is a public charter school with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math. It has more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Student Christian Paulson told television station KMGH that he was in study hall when he saw kids running and shouting, "School shooter!"

"And I'm like, what? Is this real or fake? And then I just went after them," he said. "And apparently, this is all real. And I tried to run with my life, but I'm out of breath."

Tyler Rush, 17, a junior, said he had been on the second floor of the school, just above where the shooting occurred. He said the gunfire began during last period when the school announced a lockdown in the middle school portion of the building. He and his classmates gathered in a corner and turned off the lights. Some cried. Some sat paralyzed.

He heard two gunshots.

"I was in a state of shock," he said.

Makai Dixon, 8, a second-grader who had participated in active shooter drills and lockdowns since he was in kindergarten, said he also heard gunshots.

"I'd never heard it before," he said.

Rocco DeChalk, who lives near the school, told television station KUSA that he saw so many students running past his house that at first he thought it was a gym class. He went outside and saw a teenage boy who had been shot in the back being helped by a teacher and another student.

They took the boy into his kitchen and alerted a police officer, who sent for an ambulance.

"He made a comment, 'Oh, I'm starting to feel it now,'" DeChalk said. "I told him that was probably the adrenaline kicking in, and he was going into shock."

Three area hospitals reported treating eight people in connection with the attack. Two were listed in serious condition, two were listed as stable, one was in good condition and three were released.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies went to the school, and medical helicopters landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff's office directed parents to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children. A fleet of school buses arrived at the center and dropped off students, some of whom were crying and holding hands with their classmates as they were helped off. An ambulance also pulled up and let out a half-dozen children, none of whom appeared to be physically injured.

"We know this is a very worrisome situation for parents," Nicholson-Kluth said. "Relatives are worried, and we are trying to get them back together as soon as possible."

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon that he was making state public-safety resources available to help secure the site.

"The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," he said.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a gun-control supporter whose congressional district includes the school, said the gun violence cannot continue.

"It is not enough to send thoughts and prayers. It is empty. It is weak, and it does an injustice to our children who are on the front lines of this violence," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Foody of The Associated Press; by Jack Healy and Liam Stack of The New York Times; and by Susan Svrluga, Perry Stein, Nick Anderson and Joe Heim of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/COURTNEY HARPER

Students stand outside STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver on Tuesday where a shooting left one teenager dead and eight people wounded. Two suspects were taken into custody.

