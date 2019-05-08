Killer of tourist admits to drug dealing

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock man convicted earlier this year in the 2017 shooting death of an Italian tourist in Little Rock pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court to a felony charge of dealing meth in Hot Springs around the same time.

Andre Lamonte Jackson, 33, admitted guilt to one count of delivery of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jackson had pleaded guilty March 27 in Pulaski County to first-degree murder for the July 28, 2017, death of Carlo Marigliano, 31, of Naples, Italy. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the murder charge, and his sentence on the drug conviction will run concurrently.

Garland County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Trent Daniels said Monday that the incidents involved in Jackson's drug dealing arrest occurred shortly before the murder and, after learning of the situation in Little Rock, officials worked with Pulaski County authorities on the case.

Daniels noted that Jackson's arrest in Hot Springs involved a "large quantity of meth," and he originally considered seeking federal charges against him. Once Jackson was charged with murder, that fell through because federal prosecutors don't pursue drug charges if the accused is facing other charges involving violent crimes.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the drug dealing charge, between July 1 and July 31, 2017, members of the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force used a confidential source to buy meth from Jackson in Garland County.

In a recorded telephone call, Jackson said he would sell the meth to the source, and a price and location to meet were agreed upon, the affidavit said.

A portion of the drug purchased tested positive for meth. It was more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.

During surveillance of the drug purchase, drug task force agents positively identified Jackson as the seller.

Jackson was arrested in August 2017 in Little Rock, a week after Marigliano was found shot to death in his crashed rented Jeep Grand Cherokee at The Berkley Apartments on Shackleford Road. Jackson's palm print was found on the outside of the driver's door, according to reports.

A search of Marigliano's cellphone turned up an Instagram photo of a woman who had exchanged Facebook messages with Marigliano, whom police identified as Savannah Johnson.

The phone also showed four calls between Johnson's friend, Fanicqua Blalock, and the dead man, according to reports. The last call was six minutes before the fatally wounded Marigliano crashed his Jeep, investigators said.

Johnson, 18, told police that she and Blalock were with a woman named Charina Fort, 32, and Jackson, who is Fort's cousin, at the Motel 6 on West Markham Street when Marigliano approached her about getting marijuana and having sex.

Blalock, Johnson, Fort and Jackson led Marigliano to Shackleford Road apartments, Johnson told police. The two men chatted and smoked a cigarette together while Blalock went looking for the marijuana, reports said.

Jackson pulled a gun on Marigliano and demanded money, shooting the Italian when Marigliano put the Jeep in gear and tried to drive away, Johnson told investigators.

Blalock has been charged with capital murder, accused of setting up Marigliano to be robbed, and her case is pending, according to reports.

Jackson is classified as a habitual offender, having been convicted in 2008 of residential burglary and in 2013 of residential burglary and possession of a firearm by certain persons, all in Pulaski County.

State Desk on 05/08/2019