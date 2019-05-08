Man knocked unconscious, robbed after having vehicle problems in Little Rock, police say

At least three robbers knocked a 35-year-old man unconscious Wednesday night and ransacked his pockets while he tried to fix his vehicle in Little Rock, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to CHI St. Vincent hospital, where the man said a person hit him in the back of the head around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Geyer Springs Road.

Police said the victim was checking under his hood after having vehicle problems when one of the robbers bashed him in the back of the head, according to the police report.

“He felt a sharp pain from the back of the head and believed he was struck with a metal pipe,” the report said, adding that the victim recalled two others rummaged through his pockets.

The strike knocked him out for about 30 seconds, and the assailants were gone when he regained consciousness, according to the report.

Authorities said the man suffered a severe concussion and had cuts on his arms.

The robbers made off with more than $500 in cash and other items, the report said.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include a detailed description of the attackers.