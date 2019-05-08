Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of killing wife in front of children arrested

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:21 a.m. 0comments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.

McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County jail. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT