Man killed after SUV overturns into water along Arkansas highway, troopers say

A 35-year-old man died after his SUV veered off an Arkansas highway and overturned in a watery ditch, authorities said.

Authorities said Ramon Diaz Hernandez of Alexander was driving along Arkansas 33 around noon Tuesday near Gregory, roughly 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Hernandez lost control of his Ford Explorer and went off the road, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The SUV became submerged in water while upside down in the ditch, troopers said.

The report didn't say what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Hernandez suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle wreck. The Woodruff County coroner said Wednesday she hadn't determined what caused his death.

State police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary reports show at least 146 people have died in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year, including a half-dozen so far in May.