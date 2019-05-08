Maroon's winner clinches for Blues

St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon (7) and Robert Thomas (18) celebrate a score by Maroon, as Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3), Ben Bishop (30), Miro Heiskanen (4) and Justin Dowling (37) react during the second overtime in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS -- Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

Vince Dunn also scored for St. Louis, which will face the winner of the San Jose-Colorado series in the conference final.

Ben Bishop made 52 saves and Mats Zuccarello scored for Dallas, which dropped to 5-8 in Game 7s in franchise history.

It marked the first time in NHL history that three playoff series were decided in overtime in Game 7 in the same year. San Jose eliminated Vegas and Carolina beat Washington in the first round.

St. Louis, which improved to 9-8 in Game 7s, outshot Dallas 54-30, including 41-16 in regulation. But Bishop was terrific against his first NHL team, keeping the Stars in the game with a handful of big-time stops in regulation and the overtimes.

The Blues jumped in front when Dunn converted a shot from the point 13:30 into the first period. It was his first career playoff goal.

Zuccarello then jumped on a fortunate deflection for Dallas, tying it at 1-1 at 15:55. A clearing attempt by St. Louis forward David Perron hit referee Marc Joannette and bounced right into the slot. Binnington was looking in the other direction and never saw Zuccarello's shot.

Bishop, who took a drive off the collarbone in the third period of Game 6, posted shutouts in his two previous Game 7 appearances, both with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He stopped 18 shots in the second period, while the Stars managed one shot on goal.

MONDAY'S LATE GAME

Avalanche 4, Sharks 3, OT

DENVER -- Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime after Colorado squandered a late lead in regulation and the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks on Monday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Landeskog dumped the puck into the zone, turned in a big hit along the boards, got up in time to take a pass from rookie Cale Makar and knock in the goal past Martin Jones to help the Avalanche escape elimination. J.T. Compher had two goals and an assist, while Tyson Jost added another.

Game 7 is tonight in San Jose. The Sharks are 7-4 all-time in Game 7s, including a victory over Vegas in the first round, while the Avalanche have a 4-6 mark since relocating to Denver.

Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves, including a pad save on Tomas Hertl early in OT.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored twice, including the tying goal off the skate of an Avalanche defenseman with 2:28 remaining, and Brent Burns added another for the Sharks, who fell to 22-19 when opponents are facing elimination.

NHL playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday's game

Dallas at St. Louis, (n)

Series tied 3-3

Today's game

All times Central

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Series tied 3-3

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Thursday's game

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

First game of series

