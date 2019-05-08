Multiple UA teams perfect, basketball score falls in latest APR

— All of Arkansas' athletic programs exceeded the multi-year benchmark score of 930 in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate for 2017-18, according to data released Wednesday.

Six Arkansas women’s programs - softball, cross country, gymnastics, tennis, golf and volleyball - recorded perfect multi-year and single-year scores of 1,000 in the latest report. Two other programs - soccer and men’s tennis - had perfect single-year scores during the last academic year.

The latest multi-year scores are for athletes who enrolled at the University of Arkansas between the 2014-15 and 2017-18 academic years. The NCAA reports are for one- and four-year periods and do not reflect the current academic year.

In APR, each athlete receiving athletic-related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible each semester, for a total of four possible points per athlete, per year. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s APR score.

Scores can be negatively affected by athletes who drop out or transfer and are not in good academic standing. Programs are not penalized for athletes who opt to pursue a professional career, so long as they are in good academic standing when they are enrolled in classes.

Arkansas’ men’s basketball team fell below the NCAA single-year benchmark with a score of 918, but has a healthy multi-year score of 964 in 2017-18. The program had perfect single-year scores in the two previous reporting periods under former coach Mike Anderson.

Nevada basketball had a multi-year score of 955 and single-year score of 882 in the latest reporting period. The single-year score and the majority of the multi-year score came during the tenure of Eric Musselman, who spent four seasons at Nevada before he was hired as Arkansas' basketball coach last month.

The Razorbacks’ football team recored a single-year score of 985 in the latest reporting period, just shy of its record 988 the year before. The football program has a multi-year score of 982, which is tied with Auburn for the third highest in the Southeastern Conference.

The football multi-year score reflects the final three full years under former coach Bret Bielema, and the school year in which the program was led by both Bielema and current coach Chad Morris.

Morris' former school, SMU, has a multi-year score of 967, which encompasses all of Morris' three seasons with the program, plus partial academic years under other head coaches.

Arkansas’ baseball team had a single-year score of 971 and a multi-year score of 962 in the latest reporting period. Both scores are up from last year's report in which the program had a single-year 957 and multi-year 954.

The Razorbacks’ women’s basketball team also bounced back from a low single-year score of 909 in last year’s report to a 950 single-year score in the latest report. The 2017-18 term was the first full year under current coach Mike Neighbors.

Arkansas' women’s basketball team has a healthy multi-year score of 966, which includes years led by Neighbors and former coach Jimmy Dykes.

Neighbors' former program, Washington, had a multi-year score of 984 in the latest report, which encompasses the majority of his final three years at the school.

Arkansas’ men’s cross country team had a decline in its single-year score, from 1,000 to 958 in the latest reporting period. The program has a multi-year score of 956.

Men’s track, which uses some of the same athletes as cross country, had a single-year score of 982 and multi-year of 968.

Women's track had a single-year score of 971 - up from 944 - and a multi-year score of 969.

APR is one of two calculations - the Graduation Success Rate released each fall is the other - the NCAA uses to monitor the overall academic performance by athletes at each school. Consecutive multi-year scores below NCAA benchmarks can result in penalties, such as reduction in scholarships or postseason bans.

Arkansas 2017-18 APR Scores (Multi-Year/Single-Year)

Baseball 962/971

Football 982/985

Men’s Basketball 964/918

Men’s Cross Country 956/958

Men’s Golf 978/971

Men’s Tennis 993/1000

Men’s Track 968/982

Softball 1000/1000

Women’s Basketball 966/950

Women’s Cross Country 1000/1000

Women’s Golf 1000/1000

Gymnastics 1000/1000

Soccer 982/1000

Swimming & Diving 995/1000

Women’s Tennis 1000/1000

Women’s Track 969/971

Volleyball 1000/1000

SEC Football APR Scores (Multi-Year/Single-Year)

Alabama 984/1000

Arkansas 982/985

Auburn 982/993

Florida 975/970

Georgia 963/976

Kentucky 969/973

LSU 951/937

Ole Miss 978/986

Mississippi State 976/974

Missouri 972/969

South Carolina 967/979

Tennessee 970/963

Texas A&M 967/967

Vanderbilt 991/978

SEC Men's Basketball APR Scores (Multi-Year/Single-Year)

Alabama 995/1000

Arkansas 964/918

Auburn 995/1000

Florida 995/1000

Georgia 995/980

Kentucky 1000/1000

LSU 956/951

Ole Miss 995/1000

Mississippi State 974/980

Missouri 953/953

South Carolina 970/1000

Tennessee 965/981

Texas A&M 968/891

Vanderbilt 995/1000

SEC Baseball APR Scores (Multi-Year/Single-Year)

Alabama 985/979

Arkansas 962/971

Auburn 968/990

Florida 970/967

Georgia 988/990

Kentucky 979/968

LSU 965/946

Ole Miss 975/981

Mississippi State 961/951

Missouri 959/968

South Carolina 985/959

Tennessee 981/978

Texas A&M 966/943

Vanderbilt 988/1000