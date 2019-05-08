Northwest Arkansas deputy hurt after head-on highway crash, officials say

A Northwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries in a head-on highway crash after another driver lost control of a car and veered into the opposite lane, officials said.

The Washington County sheriff's office said the crash happened Wednesday morning along Arkansas 12 in Benton County.

Medical crews brought the deputy to a local hospital, and he was later released. The sheriff's office said the car's driver didn't go to the hospital.

The department posted photos of the crash showing the deputy's pickup turned over on its side and severe front end damage to a car.