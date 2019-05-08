Rangers welcome U.S. Open Cup try

In their fourth season of operation, the Little Rock Rangers will play in one of the country's most prestigious soccer tournaments.

The Rangers will host NTX Rayados from Texas at 7 p.m. today in a first-round match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on the campus of Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock.

Today’s match LITTLE ROCK RANGERS VS. NTX RAYADOS WHAT Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup first round WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock TICKETS $10 adults, $5 children 11 and younger (parking $5, limited to first 300 cars at Episcopal Collegiate. Overflow parking available at Dillard’s headquarters on Cantrell Road, across from the school.)

Little Rock is the first Arkansas team to play in the U.S. Open Cup, which is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the country. This year marks the 106th edition of the tournament.

Rangers Coach Will Montgomery said he is excited to be a part of the U.S. Open Cup.

"It's an honor to be the coach as well be from Little Rock, Arkansas, to compete in the tournament," Montgomery said. "It's [the U.S. Open Cup] going to do so much for the state of Arkansas."

The Rangers-NTX Rayados winner will advance to the second round and will travel to Norman, Okla., on Tuesday to face Oklahoma City Energy FC at 7:30 p.m.

The U.S. Open Cup features teams from Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League as well as amateur clubs, including the Rangers of the National Premier Soccer League.

The Rayados are playing in their eighth consecutive U.S. Open Cup. They earned victories over Oklahoma City Energy FC and FC Wichita in last year's tournament before losing to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer.

The Rangers qualified for the U.S. Open Cup after advancing to the NPSL South Region final in Miami. They defeated FC Wichita and the NPSL's top team Laredo in the 2018 postseason.

It was the Laredo match that boosted the Rangers' profile, Montgomery believed.

"Winning that game put a spotlight on us," Montgomery said.

Little Rock found out January 30 that it was going to be playing in the U.S. Open Cup.

"When they announced it, it was very exciting," Montgomery said. "I was blown away by being able to compete [in the tournament]. You'll play some competitive teams."

The match will be held at Episcopal Collegiate because the playing surface at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium -- the Rangers' home stadium -- does not meet U.S. Open Cup specifications.

The Rangers have practiced daily at Episcopal Collegiate to acclimate themselves to the grass field. It's a welcome change for the team, Montgomery said.

"It's easier on the knees and the joints," Montgomery said. "The field is wide. It's a normal field. We really have enjoyed the grass."

Being at home for the first round of the U.S. Open Cup is not something Montgomery and the Rangers are taking lightly.

"It really motivates you to get to that next stage," Montgomery said.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup schedule

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY’S GAMES

West Chester at FC Baltimore, (n)

Virginia United at Richmond, (n)

The Villages SC at Lakeland, (n)

Black Rock FC at NY Cosmos, (n)

FC Motown at NY Red Bulls U23, (n)

Chattanooga at South Georgia FC2, (n)

Forward Madison FC at Bavarian SC, (n)

El Farolito at Academica SC, (n)

FC Mulhouse Portland at Cal FC, (n)

FC Golden State Force at Orange County FC, (n)

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Dayton at Erie, 6 p.m.

AFC Ann Arbor at Lansing, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Reading United AC, 6 p.m.

South Georgia FC at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Florida at Miami FC, 6 p.m.

NTX Rayados at LR Rangers, 7 p.m.

At Episcopal Collegiate School, Little Rock

Duluth FC at Des Moines, 7:30 p.m.

FC Denver at Midland-Odessa, 7:30 p.m.

Brazos Valley Calvary FC at Laredo, 8:15 p.m.

