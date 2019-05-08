Raptors rout 76ers in Game 5

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks in front of Philadelphia forward James Ennis III (11), forward Tobias Harris and center Joel Embiid during the Raptors’ 125-89 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday in Toronto. Leonard led the Raptors with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors came up with a new load management plan for Kawhi Leonard. It was to make sure their star forward didn’t have to shoulder the entire offensive burden.

Leonard finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Raptors used a balanced attack and a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Raptors lost in six games to Cleveland in the East finals in 2016.

If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.

Leonard, who had scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73. He had four assists and two steals.

“Tonight was one of those games where we let him rest a little bit, which is important,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “He had a big double-double, but he didn’t have to do everything offensively.”

Leonard scored 39 points in Toronto’s Game 4 victory Sunday.

Lowry scored 19 points, while Danny Green shot 5 for 7 from three-point range and finished with 17 points. Marc Gasol scored 11 points and Serge Ibaka had 10. All five Toronto starters scored in double digits.

RAPTORS 125, 76ERS 89

“Kawhi still had a great game and the surrounding cast contributed,” 76ers Coach Brett Brown said.

The 36-point margin was the largest in Toronto’s postseason history, and marked Philadelphia’s worst playoff defeat since a 40-point loss to Boston in Game 1 of the 1982 Eastern Conference finals.

“The spirit, I thought, went away a little bit quicker than I’d wished,” Brown said.

Up by one after the first, the Raptors outscored the 76ers 37-17 in the second to take a 21-point lead, 64-43, at halftime.

“The second period is where it got away from us,” Brown said. “I give Toronto credit, we didn’t have the answers for a few of their players and it snowballed.”

Ahead 92-70 at the start of the fourth, Toronto extended its lead to a game-high 40 points on a dunk by Normal Powell with 2:24 remaining.

The Raptors shot 16 for 40 from three-point range, setting a franchise record for three-pointers in a postseason game. They hadn’t made more than 10 in the four previous games this series.

“The three-point shot was punishing tonight,” Brown said.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and Tobias Harris had 15 for the 76ers, who have lost two straight after winning the previous two.

Joel Embiid scored 13 points and had eight turnovers. Embiid started despite missing the morning shoot-around because of flu-like symptoms.

“Offensively there was a rhythm to his game that was clearly out of synch,” Brown said. “He’s been in bed for two days.”

Embiid also battled illness in Games 2 and 4.

“I know I’ve got to do a better job for us to win,” Embiid said.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons shot 3 for 5 and finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 turnovers.

Siakam scored nine points in the first and Lowry had eight as Toronto led 27-26 after one. Leonard had seven rebounds and five points in the first.

NBA playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89

Toronto leads series 3-2

Portland at Denver, (n)

Series tied 2-2

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Series tied 2-2

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

x-Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m. Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.