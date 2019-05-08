Shooting in Pine Bluff prompts lockdown at nearby high school

A shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pine Bluff left one person injured and locked down Pine Bluff High School, a police spokeswoman said.

Pine Bluff Police Department spokeswoman DeAunuana Martin Roberts said a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Laurel Street prompted Pine Bluff High School to go into lockdown for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday.

The shooting was not connected to the school, the spokeswoman said.

One person was injured, and authorities said the individual's injuries were not considered life-threatening. No suspect information was available as of 4:30 p.m.