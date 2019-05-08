State Division I college baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 6, ORAL ROBERTS 5 (10)

Riley Pittman hit a home run to right field to lead off the 10th inning Tuesday night, giving the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (22-25) a victory to start its final homestand of the season over Oral Roberts (23-21) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Golden Eagles built an early 5-0 lead. After Riley Keizor hit a single in the second inning and reached second on an error by Eldrige Figueroa, Hunter Swift scored to give ORU a 1-0 lead. The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning after the Golden Eagles scored four runs on a home run by Spencer Henson, an RBI single by Keizor and a two-run triple by Trevor McCutchin.

The Trojans cut the margin to 5-3 in the bottom of the third ining on a two-run home run by Ryan Benavidez and an RBI single by Troy Alexander. Ramon Padilla hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and scored on Figueroa's RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 5-5.

Pittman was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI to lead UALR, which finished with 9 hits. Zach Ours (5-1) earned the victory after allowing 1 walk with 3 strikeouts over 31/3 hitless innings.

SWAC

MEMPHIS 11, UAPB 10

Nick Kreutzer had 3 hits -- including 2 home runs -- and 3 RBI on Tuesday, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (7-39) could not erase a six-run deficit in its loss to Memphis (25-21) at FedEx Park in Memphis.

The Golden Lions took a 1-0 lead on Kreutzer's RBI single in the first inning, but UAPB gave up two runs in the bottom of the first and four runs in the second to trail 6-1. Jarficur Parker hit a one-out singel to right field and scored on Larry Sims' two-run home run that cut the lead to 6-3.

The Tigers added another run in the third and two more in the fifth to take a 9-3 lead. UAPB then mounted a comeback, scoring five runs in the sixth. Kreutzer hit a home run to center field on a 3-2 pitch, cutting the lead to 9-4. After loading the bases with two outs, Austin Toth, Justin Robinson and Parker drew consecutive bases-loaded walks. Toth then scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 9-8. Kreutzer's second home run -- his 11th of the season -- was a solo shot on a 2-1 pitch to center field in the eighth inning.

Ryan Mallison had three hits, while Robinson and Sergio Esparza had two hits each for UAPB, which had 13 hits as a team and three errors. Race Tittle took the loss on the mound for the Golden Lions after allowing 9 runs -- 8 earned -- on 10 hits with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts over 42/3 innings.

