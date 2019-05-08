State notes illegal insurance sales

Before being tapped to lead Arkansas' parole and probation agency, Arkansas Community Correction Director Kevin Murphy led an employee-centered nonprofit association that illegally sold insurance benefits without a license, according to an investigation by the state Insurance Department that wrapped up this week.

As part of a 2018 consent order that was made public Monday, the Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees Trust was ordered to forfeit to the Insurance Department $495,475 that it had collected in faulty premiums while Murphy served as the nonprofit's executive director.

The investigation into the association's insurance practices began more than a year ago, after a legislative audit of the nonprofit association and others run by prison, parole and probation employees raised red flags over the offers of insurance benefits to employees.

The previous audit of those employee associations raised concerns from lawmakers about conflicts of interest and the possibility of illegal behavior. Hundreds of pages of investigative files released this week by the Insurance Department shed new light on the nonprofit association's practices.

For example, while the association offered its members dental and vision benefits administered by private insurers, it sold those plans without a proper license from the Insurance Department, resulting in those premiums being improperly collected, according to the consent order.

In addition, the department found that while the association advertised life insurance benefits to its members, no such policies were taken out on their behalf.

"Unfortunately, AACET members were operating under the false assumption that life insurance was in place for the protection of their families," Insurance Department counsel Amanda Capps Rose wrote in a letter to Murphy dated May 2.

The results of the investigation, which the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sought under public-records law, were released this week after the Insurance Department said it completed the process of moving all of the 4,400 association members onto state employee insurance plans. The department then closed its investigation.

Murphy did not respond to requests for comment left Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Community Correction agency, Dina Tyler, defended the association's programs Tuesday, saying, "It was just one of those things to help out in times of need, that's it." Tyler said many of the prison, parole and probation employees who received benefits through the association may have been otherwise unable to afford the benefits.

Tyler said the decision to offer benefits, including death benefits, to employees was based upon third-party advice by an insurance agent.

The consent decree reached between Murphy and Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr appears to back up that statement, saying, "AACET received and relied in good faith upon third-party advice of licensed professionals in offering these coverages."

According to an additional letter from Capps Rose to Murphy's attorney, Julie Mullenix, on March 26, Murphy was forced to pay $89,945 to the Insurance Department for money he improperly collected while the head of the association; the report doesn't categorize the money. The earlier legislative audit report found that Murphy collected more than $250,000 in salary over three years as head of the nonprofit association, on top of his state salary.

Tyler said Murphy paid the department with association funds, which she said went to help pay to transition retirees from the association's policies to state insurance policies.

While Arkansas law allows the Insurance Department to levy penalties up to $50,000 for violations, Ryan James, a department spokesman, said the money that Murphy and the association were ordered to pay to the department was not fines.

James said the department determined it was unable to levy fines or take other action against Murphy or the association because its jurisdiction covers only licensed insurers, and the association was not licensed. He said the results of the department's investigation have been referred to legislative auditors for possible further action.

The money the association has been ordered to pay is what's left over from unpaid claims from former association members, James said.

"We're going to figure out a way to use it to the benefit of AACET employees," he said.

Asked to respond to the report, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement Tuesday that he had been aware of the situation "for some time."

"The Insurance Department did its job, and Director Murphy has responded appropriately," Hutchinson said.

Murphy was tapped by the state Board of Corrections to lead the Community Correction agency in January, replacing Sheila Sharp, who was fired by the board last July. Sharp said her firing was the result of her defying the governor's orders not to ask for staff increases.

