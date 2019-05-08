WOMEN’S GOLF

SW Oklahoma edges Arkansas Tech for title

Southwestern Oklahoma State had second and third rounds of 291 and 297 to finish with an 893 and edge Arkansas Tech University by four strokes for the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Muskogee, Okla.

Arkansas Tech, which led Northeastern State by three strokes after a first-round 299, had second rounds of 294 and 304.

Henderson State University finished seventh with a 937 (318-308-311).

Individually, Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech won the title with a 216 (70-70-76) by two strokes over Shi Qing Ong of Missouri Western and Gloria Choi of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech finished fifth with a 222 (75-74-73), and her teammate Pia Nunbhakdl finished tied for ninth with a 228 (75-74-79) with Henderson State’s Luisa Gartman (74-78-76).

SOFTBALL

UCA’s season comes to an end

Southeastern Louiaiana’s (33-21) Jacquelyn Ramon reached on an error by University of Central Arkansas (26-28) third baseman Morgan Felts, allowing Hannah Blackford to score the winning run inthe Lions’ 7-6, 8-inning victory in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Natchitoches, La.

UCA had tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning on Reagan Sperling single and moved to second on an error which allowed Oakley Sisemore to score.

Alley McDonald (7-6) picked up the victory in relief, allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rachel Haberman (6-4) took the loss, allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Harding loses GAC final

Harding University (34-21) lost 12-3 to Oklahoma Baptist University (33-19) in the championship game of the Great American Conference tournament Tuesday in Enid, Okla., after defeating the University of Arkansas at Monticello 7-6 earlier in the day.

In the loss, Oklahoma Baptist scored three runs in the third inning, three in the sixth and four in the seventh inning.

Miles Humphreys and Luke Van Dover each had two hits to lead Harding.

Jake Lipetzky (6-3) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the victory for Oklahoma Baptist.

Kaden Kirby (2-3) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss for Harding.

Against UAM, Connor Kelly singled in Humphreys ,and Ben Brauss doubled in Kelly in the top of the ninth inning to give Harding a 7-4 lead.

UAM (33-14) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Johnson singled in Cade Thompson, and Kaleb Warden reached on an fielder’s choice to score John Mauldin, but the Boll Weevils couldn’t push across the tying run.

Johnson led the Boll Weevils by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, including a two-run home run in the frist. Andrew Piraino added a solo home run in the first while going 2 for 4. Mauldin went 2 for 5 and scored 2 runs. Brodie Threet and Grant Shepherd added two hits each.

Dylan Adcock (2-1) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief to get the victory and Logan McCall picked up the save despite allowing 2 runs in 1 2/3 innings. Jared Roberts (2-1) allowed 1 earned run in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss.

MEN’S TENNIS

Harding going to NCAA Tournament

Harding University is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Bisons will meet Southwest Baptist. Times and dates are to be determined. The winner will go to the NCAA Division II Championship on May 21-24 in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Harding is 13-7 overall, which includes six victories over regionally ranked opponents and a 4-0 victory over 28th-ranked Southern Arkansas in the Great American Conference Tournament.