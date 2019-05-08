MEN’S BASKETBALL

UA’s Ali in transfer portal

Ibby Ali, a 6-10 forward who as a true freshman redshirted as a member of the University of Arkansas basketball team last season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UA spokesman confirmed.

Ali, who is from Nigeria, attended Maumelle High School as a senior and averaged 4.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He previously attended Southwest Christian Academy and Little Rock Catholic.

Ali is the third member from last year’s Arkansas freshman class to transfer. Jordan Phillips transferred to Texas-Arlington in January and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson transferred to Tulsa after the season.

— Bob Holt

Former UAFS coach innocent of charges

A former University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men’s basketball coach was found not guilty in Scott County District Court last week on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Justin A. Bailey was arrested Dec. 30 by Arkansas State Trooper Mike Lance near Waldron. Bailey, 32, was cited for driving while intoxicated, speeding and passing an officer stopped on the shoulder.

Following his arrest, Bailey was placed on paid leave from UAFS and resigned his position in January.

In April, the charges of speeding and passing an officer stopped on the shoulder were dismissed.

In a statement, Bailey said he came forward to his superiors at UAFS about his arrest on his own and always said he was innocent.

Bailey said he was pleased with his acquittal on the DWI charge.

“Unfortunately, this did not happen under the university’s timetable, but now I can continue to follow my passion and pursue a position that will allow me to show my strengths and rebuild the honor and integrity of my name,” he said.

— Chip Souza, NWA Democrat-Gazette

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Cabot names Reed as AD

Cabot football Coach Scott Reed was announced Tuesday as the school’s new athletic director.

Reed was hired as the Panthers’ football coach in December to replace the retired Mike Malham.

Cabot had hired Greenwood assistant football coach Chris Young as its new athletic director in April, but Young resigned and is back in Greenwood.

Reed takes over as athletic director for Rob Coleman, who will be an assistant football coach for Reed this fall. The district will hire two assistant athletic directors to help Reed.

—Jeremy Muck

WOMEN’S GOLF

SW Oklahoma edges Arkansas Tech for title

Southwestern Oklahoma State had second and third rounds of 291 and 297 to finish with an 893 and edge Arkansas Tech University by four strokes for the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Muskogee, Okla.

Arkansas Tech, which led Northeastern State by three strokes after a first-round 299, had second rounds of 294 and 304.

Henderson State University finished seventh with a 937 (318-308-311).

Individually, Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech won the title with a 216 (70-70-76) by two strokes over Shi Qing Ong of Missouri Western and Gloria Choi of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech finished fifth with a 222 (75-74-73), and her teammate Pia Nunbhakdl finished tied for ninth with a 228 (75-74-79) with Henderson State’s Luisa Gartman (74-78-76).

SOFTBALL

UCA’s season comes to an end

Southeastern Louiaiana’s (33-21) Jacquelyn Ramon reached on an error by University of Central Arkansas (26-28) third baseman Morgan Felts, allowing Hannah Blackford to score the winning run inthe Lions’ 7-6, 8-inning victory in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Natchitoches, La.

UCA had tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning on Reagan Sperling single and moved to second on an error which allowed Oakley Sisemore to score.

Alley McDonald (7-6) picked up the victory in relief, allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rachel Haberman (6-4) took the loss, allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Harding loses GAC final

Harding University (34-21) lost 12-3 to Oklahoma Baptist University (33-19) in the championship game of the Great American Conference tournament Tuesday in Enid, Okla., after defeating the University of Arkansas at Monticello 7-6 earlier in the day.

In the loss, Oklahoma Baptist scored three runs in the third inning, three in the sixth and four in the seventh inning.

Miles Humphreys and Luke Van Dover each had two hits to lead Harding.

Jake Lipetzky (6-3) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the victory for Oklahoma Baptist.

Kaden Kirby (2-3) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss for Harding.

Against UAM, Connor Kelly singled in Humphreys ,and Ben Brauss doubled in Kelly in the top of the ninth inning to give Harding a 7-4 lead.

UAM (33-14) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Johnson singled in Cade Thompson, and Kaleb Warden reached on an fielder’s choice to score John Mauldin, but the Boll Weevils couldn’t push across the tying run.

Johnson led the Boll Weevils by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, including a two-run home run in the frist. Andrew Piraino added a solo home run in the first while going 2 for 4. Mauldin went 2 for 5 and scored 2 runs. Brodie Threet and Grant Shepherd added two hits each.

Dylan Adcock (2-1) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief to get the victory and Logan McCall picked up the save despite allowing 2 runs in 1 2/3 innings. Jared Roberts (2-1) allowed 1 earned run in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss.

MEN’S TENNIS

Harding going to NCAA Tournament

Harding University is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Bisons will meet Southwest Baptist. Times and dates are to be determined. The winner will go to the NCAA Division II Championship on May 21-24 in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Harding is 13-7 overall, which includes six victories over regionally ranked opponents and a 4-0 victory over 28th-ranked Southern Arkansas in the Great American Conference Tournament.