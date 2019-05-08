State treasury collects $29M in 3Q interest

The state treasury earned $29 million in interest in the most recent quarter on investments of roughly $4 billion, state Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported Tuesday to the state Board of Finance.

The earnings were up from $20.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

On another matter, the board took action on job requirements for several positions.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the treasury reaped interest earnings of $82.9 million. That exceeded the earnings for each full fiscal year since earnings of $113.1 million in fiscal 2008, Milligan said. The fiscal year ends June 30, and the most recent quarter ended March 31.

"As interest rates have risen, so has the return on our investments and, at last check, we were going [to have a return on investment] of around 3 percent," the Republican from Benton said.

"Though rates have risen, they are still half of what they were when we hit those record years in 2007 and 2008," he said. "Our portfolio is about 57 percent bigger than it was during those years."

The Board of Finance's target rate of return is 2.5 percent, Milligan spokesman Stacy Peterson said after the meeting.

Milligan took office midway through fiscal 2015, in January 2015. In that fiscal year, the treasury earned $22.3 million in interest. It then earned $48.9 million in fiscal 2016; $57.5 million in fiscal 2017; and $77.2 million in fiscal 2018, according to his report to the finance board.

He said his office's short-term investment portfolio earned $16.6 million in the previous quarter, compared with $11.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.

"This is due to the positioning of our total portfolio more toward the short term. Since interest rates stayed the same this past quarter, our investment strategy remained consistent with what we have done over the last few quarters," he said.

The short-term portfolio is made up mostly of commercial paper and demand and money market accounts, Peterson said afterward.

The treasury's long-term investment portfolio earned $12.3 million in the last quarter, compared to $8.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, Milligan said. "Since we didn't see any likelihood for rate increases this past quarter, we didn't make any significant changes to the investment portfolio."

The long-term portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, Peterson said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's short-term highway plan enacted by the Legislature in a special session in May 2016 relies in part on using the treasury's interest earnings. The plan aims to raise about $50 million a year to match about $200 million in federal highway funds.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS

The Board of Finance approved requiring a college degree in accounting, finance or a business-related field for its chief compliance officer position. It also approved requiring a college degree and preferring -- but not requiring -- a degree in those fields in fiscal 2020 for its director of investments and senior investment manager positions.

The board's chief investment officer, Autumn Sanson, will become chief compliance officer. The treasurer's senior investment manager, Ed Garner, will become director of investments, according to records provided to the board. Garner is a former Republican representative from Maumelle.

The treasurer's office has advertised the senior investment manager position since April 19 and so far has received 16 applications, Peterson said. The application deadline is the close of business Friday, she said.

The advertisement for the senior investment manager position says the treasury "is looking to hire an investment manager ... with a college degree in accounting, economics, finance or a related field," plus a minimum of seven years of investment or banking experience, according to a copy of the ad provided by Peterson.

Asked whether the treasurer's office would have to advertise the position again because the board voted to prefer but not require a college degree in the three fields, Peterson said, "Once we review the candidates we currently have, we'll make that determination."

"We advertised the position to require someone with a degree in accounting, economics, finance or a related field because we want to hire someone with a high level of education and experience, and we weren't sure how the state Board of Finance would end up setting the qualifications for this position," she said in a written statement. "So to err on the side of caution, we left them at the highest standard which the board set in 2017."

Asked why the finance board is requiring the specific degrees for the chief compliance officer, but not the director of investments or the senior investment manager, Peterson referred that question to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

"As certain employee functions are restructured, two existing employees will transfer into newly created positions within the office," finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said, referring to Sanson and Garner. "Understanding this, the two new positions include requirements specific to the employees filling them. If at any point in the future there are vacancies, these requirements will be revisited."

Finance Department Director Larry Walther is the chairman of the Board of Finance, and Milligan serves on the board. The board includes the governor or his representative; the auditor; bank commissioner; securities commissioner; and two appointees each of the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore.

Act 779 authorizes the treasurer's office to create a director of investments position with a maximum authorized salary of $141,856 a year and increases the maximum salary for its existing senior investment manager position from $108,581 to $120,000 a year in fiscal 2020. Garner now makes $108,000 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Sanson's new chief compliance officer post will have a maximum authorized salary of $97,400 a year in fiscal 2020. Her current salary is $93,785 a year, according to the transparency website.

