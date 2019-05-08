Tennessee TE impressed with Morris and Lunney

Sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool, who received an offer from Arkansas on Tuesday, doesn’t know a lot about the Razorbacks, but is impressed with coach Chad Morris and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Coach Morris and the whole staff,” Briningstool said. “Coach Lunney sounds like a great guy and a great coach from what I could tell based on our conversation. It’s a great place to get a degree from and the way they utilize the tight end is awesome. It just looks like a great place. I’m excited to learn more about the school and program.”

Briningstool, 6-6, 210 pounds of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, also has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, Purdue, Michigan State and Jacksonville State. During their conversation Tuesday, he liked what he heard from Lunney.

“Coach Lunney made a great first impression on me,” he said. “He was very complimentary to me and just sounded like a genuinely good man and coach.”

He’s looking to make his way to Arkansas in the near future.

“I’m excited to check out Fayetteville and see the awesome university soon,” Briningstool said.

Briningstool, who had about 25 catches for roughly 300 yards and a touchdown last season, holds a 3.4 grade point average.

“I’m looking to study Pre-Law,” he said. “I’m really interested in sports law.”