BRENDA LOOPER: The few, the loud

I had good reason for switching my major with my minor in college, away from political science, and it wasn't just because I didn't want to be a lawyer, as my mom briefly wanted me to be.

Politics makes my eyes roll, and as it is practiced now, it quite often nauseates me (it can't all be blamed on the IBS). But more often, it just infuriates me.

Not because someone doesn't believe what I believe; I couldn't care less. It's because not only has politics departed from reality, it's infected everything. You can't eat pizza or order a hamburger with Dijon mustard (I'm a ranch girl, myself) without it being political, or give a kid a Barbie doll. God forbid you use Keurig brewers, wear New Balance or Nike, or eat at Chick-fil-A (I don't, but that's more because I'm anti-pickle with chicken).

If a relative or friend is well-known politically, rest assured you will be tagged as having the same beliefs. And if you're a woman, your thoughts don't even matter to a too-large segment of the population.

I wouldn't be surprised if my choice of plants for my yard causes people to make political judgments about me. But as I told a reader recently, parties don't matter to me, but truth does ... and so do pretty flowering plants, some of which are reminders of my childhood. Sometimes a flowering quince is just a flowering quince.

My prime interest in politics has nothing to do with parties, but with the behavior exhibited by the hyperpartisan. I'm coming at it from a sociological view, and their behavior inspires both fear and fascination, often at the same time.

And for the hyper-hyperpartisan, well, I just have to laugh. And hope I don't live anywhere near them.

Most of us fall in the center politically, and lean certain ways, sometimes wholly, but sometimes dependent on the issue, which is why more people identify as independent (44 percent, as of the last Gallup poll on party affiliation) than with either major party, neither of which would be able to get a plurality of votes without help from independent voters. But the middle is quiet, especially compared with the extremists on either side, who are very small, and very vocal.

As my childhood dentist explained to my mom on why my wisdom teeth needed to come out once they started erupting (because my mouth was too small): Don't be fooled by size, because it's not the same as volume. She still couldn't stop laughing at the idea that I didn't have a big mouth.

But in this new un-reality we're in the middle of, some are being fooled. James Kierstead wrote last month in the online Areo Magazine: "For centuries, theorists have worried about the potential of unrestrained democracy to lead to a tyranny of the majority, in which majority groups ride roughshod over the rights of minorities. What we often see today is instead a kind of tyranny of the minority: a system in which a particularly extreme and motivated fraction of the populace can wield outsized power in the face of a majority which is either too indifferent or too scared to oppose it."

Part of that power comes from the assumption that the activists represent the majority. However, as Kierstead noted, it's mostly the volume (intensity, persistence, etc.) that carries the weight, not the actual number of people holding those views, and that is dangerous to the rights of all. "In our democratic societies," he wrote, "politics and culture should be shaped by what all of us want, not by the whims of a few particularly riled-up activists. The tyranny of the minority has made too many inroads already. Allowing it to continue would constitute a serious erosion of our democratic culture." In short, we should be sure of what the people truly want, not just the minority yelling the loudest, generally with pre-prepared talking points ... which they too often seem to think are original.

As I've often said, talking points seldom reflect reality, but people keep using them because they've heard them so many times they think they're true. It's also one of the reasons real debate is so hard, what with all the "liberalism is a mental disorder" and "not all Republicans are racist, but all racists are Republicans" cracks.

So how do we tackle this? I wish I had a good answer. Some might say we could keep the sides apart to prevent battles, but as Abraham Lincoln said in his first inaugural speech, "Physically speaking, we cannot separate. We cannot remove our respective sections from each other nor build an impassable wall between them. A husband and wife may be divorced and go out of the presence and beyond the reach of each other; but the different parts of our country cannot do this."

What would we do with the families that are split up? Would we need completely different governments? Would people who change their minds be exiled? And don't we suffer enough already from echo-chamber politics?

The best advice I can offer is for the many to take back power from the whiny. Seek truth instead of what makes you feel good. Work together for what serves the most people with the least harm, and make sure that's what people really want.

And earplugs. You can't go wrong with earplugs. There will be a lot more whining.

------------v------------

Assistant Editor Brenda Looper is editor of the Voices page. Read her blog at blooper0223.wordpress.com. Email her at blooper@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 05/08/2019