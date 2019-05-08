U.S.-China dispute hits stock market

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (from left) chats with Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao during an event Tuesday at the White House for fi rst lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie confer at right. Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will renew China trade talks today with Vice Premier Liu He in Washington as the Friday deadline for higher U.S. tariffs on China approaches.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled more than 470 points Tuesday amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street as the U.S. and China moved closer to an escalation of their already costly trade war.

The U.S. is set to impose higher tariffs on China at 12:01 a.m. Washington time Friday, a day after representatives from both nations are scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Officials in President Donald Trump's administration accused China of reneging on commitments made during weeks of negotiations.

Vice Premier Liu He will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday and Friday, according to a statement Tuesday on the Chinese Ministry of Commerce website. At the same time, China is preparing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports should Trump carry out his threat, according to people familiar with the matter.

China would make its retaliatory tariffs effective a minute after the U.S.' if Washington's decision to add an extra 25 percent in duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports goes into force, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter isn't public. The Chinese state council and Commerce Ministry didn't respond to requests for comment on the tariff plans.

Both sides had signaled progress was being made toward a resolution in recent weeks. Buoyed by those signs, as well as a more dovish stance on interest rates by the Federal Reserve and better signs on the economy, investors had furiously bought stocks and pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs last week. All major indexes still have double-digit gains for the year.

Analysts said the market was vulnerable to any reversals in the trade talks. This week, investors have dumped shares of companies that take in significant revenue from China, such as those in the technology and industrial sectors. Banks have also taken heavy losses.

"This is a game of poker, and the U.S. is playing their hand," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management. "Let's say the worst happens and they raise tariffs on Friday, well you're going to get another buying opportunity."

Every sector fell. Utilities, normally safe-play holdings for investors, fared better than the rest of the market. Bond prices also rose as investors sought out other ways to reduce risk.

The S&P 500 index slumped 48.42 points, or 1.7%, to 2,884.05. The Dow lost 473.39 points, or 1.8%, to 25,965.09. The index had been down 648 points. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, fell 159.53 points, or 2%, to 7,963.76. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 32.66 points, or 2%, to 1,582.31. Major indexes in Europe also finished lower.

The rout is the first big jolt for stocks since the turn of the year, when fear began draining out of the market and the S&P 500 started its march back to record heights.

The U.S. and China have raised tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other's goods in their dispute over U.S. complaints about Chinese technology ambitions.

China was "well prepared for other potential outcomes" of its trade talks with the U.S., "including a temporary breakdown in talks," the Global Times newspaper said in an editorial Tuesday. The door wasn't closed to talks even if the U.S. raises tariffs, the newspaper said.

Lighthizer and Mnuchin told reporters on Monday that the Chinese backsliding became apparent during their visit to Beijing last week, but that they had been reassured by their Chinese interlocutors that everything would work out.

That changed over the weekend when China sent through a new draft of an agreement that included them pulling back on language in the text on a number of issues, which had the "potential to change the deal very dramatically," Mnuchin said. At that stage about 90 percent of the pact had been finalized, he said, and the Chinese wanted to reopen areas that had already been negotiated.

"We are not willing to go back on documents that have been negotiated in the past," he said.

"We felt we were on track to get somewhere. Over the course of last week, we have seen an erosion of commitments by China. That, in our view, is unacceptable," he said, adding that significant issues remain unresolved, including whether tariffs will remain in place.

The conflict is testing how far Beijing is willing to go in changing a state-led economic model it sees as the path to prosperity and global influence -- and how much power Washington will have to enforce any agreement.

The United States accuses Beijing of pressing foreign companies to hand over technology in exchange for market access, improperly subsidizing Chinese firms and stealing American trade secrets.

No details of the talks have been released. But private sector analysts say Beijing is willing to change details of its plans as long as it preserves the ruling Communist Party's dominant economic role.

The Trump administration has already imposed 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25% tariffs on another $50 billion. The Chinese have retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. imports.

Trump said Sunday that he also planned to impose 25% tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese products. That would extend penalties to everything China ships to the United States, its biggest foreign customer.

The possibility that the trade dispute could escalate represents a marked shift from just a few weeks ago, when talks between the U.S. and China appeared to be on track for an agreement.

The big rise in stocks since the beginning of the year partly reflects complacence among investors, said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research for Nationwide Investment Management.

"We've basically flipped from being too pessimistic to perhaps being too optimistic," he said.

The trade dispute between China and the United States is nothing new, and it had been hanging over the market even as the S&P 500 made its run to a record this year. But investors had been willing to push stocks higher despite it because they largely assumed a deal would eventually get done. That showed in share prices of U.S. companies that get big portions of their sales from China, which had done better than the rest of the market, according to analysts at Jefferies.

Trump's threat of additional tariffs is forcing investors to reassess those expectations. One measure of fear in the market, which tracks how much traders are paying to buy protection from price swings in the S&P 500, had its biggest jump Tuesday in nearly seven months. It remains low by historical standards, though, after earlier in the year dropping by more than half since the end of 2018.

Energy futures closed mostly lower. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.4% to settle at $61.40 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1.9% to close at $69.88.

Wholesale gasoline fell 2.4% to $1.95 per gallon. Heating oil lost 1.5% to $2.04 per gallon. Natural gas rose 0.5% to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold gained 0.1% to $1,285.60 per ounce, silver was little changed at $14.93 per ounce, and copper fell 1.6% to $2.79 per pound.

The dollar fell to 110.27 Japanese yen from 111.90 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1183 from $1.1203.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Veiga, Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise of The Associated Press and by Jenny Leonard, Steven Yang, Shawn Donnan, Saleha Mohsin, Jennifer Jacobs, Edward Dufner, Benjamin Purvis, Miao Han and Kevin Hamlin of Bloomberg News.

