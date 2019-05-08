In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo John Daly walks on the ninth green during the first round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. The PGA Championship is allowing Daly to use a cart next week at Bethpage Black.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Thunder stars

Oklahoma Thunder All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook each underwent surgery Tuesday. George had surgery for a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder and his status will be evaluated before the start of the 2019-20 season. George also will have surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, the team said in a statement. Westbrook had two procedures. One was for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. The other was an elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three weeks. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third season in a row with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Both players had their procedures in Los Angeles. ESPN was the first to report the surgeries.

Clothier pleads guilty

An Atlanta clothier and former NBA referee has pleaded guilty in a college basketball scandal, admitting teaming up with ex-Auburn basketball assistant coach Chuck Person in a bribery scheme. Rashan Michel apologized as he pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy, admitting a role in a bribery scheme in which coaches accepted bribes to steer top athletes to certain financial advisers. Person is awaiting sentencing after recently pleading guilty to the same charge. Michel, 44, said he knew what he was doing was wrong when he agreed in late 2016 to join the scheme and help arrange bribes. Person was among four assistant coaches at major schools to plead guilty in the case. Meanwhile, a jury deliberating the fate of two defendants in the scandal deliberated Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

BASEBALL

Nationals demote Kieboom

A day after he failed to come up with a line drive and misplayed a grounder for an error, rookie shortstop Carter Kieboom was demoted by the Washington Nationals to Class AAA Fresno. Both miscues Kieboom led to Milwaukee runs in the Brewers’ 5-3 victory Monday night. Kieboom, a 21-year-old who debuted April 26, was hitting .128 (5 for 39) with 2 home runs in 11 games. He made four errors. Kieboom was optioned to Fresno as part of a flurry of moves. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list after recovering from a bruised left elbow, left-hander Tony Sipp was placed on the injured list with a strained oblique muscle and right-hander Erick Fedde was recalled from Class AA Harrisburg.

FOOTBALL

Bears, Raiders trade

The Chicago Bears have acquired Eddy Pineiro from Oakland, adding another kicker to the mix to replace Cody Parkey. The Bears sent a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders in the deal announced Tuesday. Oakland gets the pick if Pineiro is on Chicago’s active roster for at least five regular-season games this upcoming season. Pineiro set a school record for accuracy in two seasons kicking at Florida by making 38 of 43 field goals. Signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last May, he was placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury prior to the season. Parkey was let go after one rough year in Chicago that ended with a double-doink miss in the closing seconds of a playoff loss to Philadelphia at Soldier Field. The Bears have three kickers on the roster in Pineiro, Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry.

Florida’s Edwards arrested

Florida defensive back Brian Edwards has been released from the Alachua County jail after being arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. Edwards was accused of grabbing his girlfriend of two years by her neck Monday as she attempted to leave their apartment, according to a Gainesville Police report. A witness intervened and called 911. The arresting officer said the woman had marks on her neck and a scratch on her shoulder. The 20-year-old Edwards refused to speak to officers after being read his Miranda rights, police said. Edwards made his first appearance Tuesday, pleaded not guilty, was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, according to court records. A junior, Edwards has played in 18 games for the Gators. He has totaled seven tackles and four pass breakups.

County: Kraft team lying

Two of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s defense attorneys are being accused of lying by prosecutors in his solicitation of prostitution case. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday asking that attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck be held in contempt. Prosecutors say Spiro falsely accused Jupiter police officer Scott Kim-bark in court last week of telling other officers he would lie to justify the traffic stop of another Orchids of Asia Day Spa customer. Officers stopped customers after alleged traffic violations to learn their identities so they could be charged later. Prosecutors say recordings of Kim-bark show he never said anything like that. Prosecutors say Burck abetted Spiro. In a phone interview, Burck denied the allegations. He said prosecutors are “desperate.” Kraft pleaded not guilty.

SOCCER

Liverpool stuns Barcelona

Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg. Divock Origi scored twice, either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum early in the second half, to send Liverpool into its second consecutive final and set up a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1. It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team had done it in the Champions League era.

TENNIS

Federer, Djokovic advance

Roger Federer made his return to clay with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Richard Gasquet at the Madrid Open on Tuesday. Playing a clay-court match for the first time since 2016, Federer needed less than an hour to ease past Gasquet and reach the third round of a tournament he last won in 2012. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in Madrid, is preparing to make his first French Open appearance since 2015. He has won two hard-court titles this season, in Dubai and Miami. Earlier, top-ranked Novak Djokovic started with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz.

GOLF

Daly gets OK for cart at PGA Championship

John Daly (Dardanelle/Arkansas Razorbacks) has been approved to use a cart next week in the PGA Championship because of arthritis in his right knee that he says keeps him from walking more than six holes on the golf course.

He will be the first player to ride a cart in a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

“I hope I don’t get a lot of grief from the fans,” Daly said. “My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad … I can walk up a hill, I just can’t walk down one.”

The PGA of America said Daly applied to use a cart through its American with Disabilities Act policy and provided “the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA’s medical team.”

“The request was reviewed and approved,” the PGA said in a statement.

The PGA Championship starts May 16 at Bethpage Black, a notoriously tough public course — inside and outside the ropes — on Long Island. Daly has a lifetime exemption from winning the PGA Championship in 1991 at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate. That’s when the golf world was introduced to his “grip it and rip it” game.

Now he’ll be gripping the steering wheel of a cart.

A PGA spokesman said Daly, 53, would be assigned a cart with no roof.

Daly, a two-time major champion, regularly plays the PGA Tour Champions, a 50-and-older circuit that allows for carts. He last played a tournament without a cart last September at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on the European Tour.

He tried to get a cart for the U.S. Senior Open last year in Colorado, and the USGA turned him down. The USGA said the information Daly submitted with his request did not support a waiver to ride, and that Daly chose not to provide additional information to support his request.