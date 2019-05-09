2 Benton County men sentenced for meth possession

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Benton County men have been sentenced to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Dustin Slack, 33, of Bentonville was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Douglas Prince, 50, of Centerton was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Benton County sheriff's deputies served an arrest warrant July 17 on Slack and another individual, according to court records. Officers found methamphetamine on Slack. A search of his home resulted in officers finding an additional 162.4 grams of methamphetamine.

A short time later, a white Jaguar driven by Prince and occupied by another individual pulled up to the home at which point they were arrested. A police drug dog positively alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle found 234 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber pistol.

Slack and Prince were indicted by a federal grand jury.

