2 suspects arrested in fatal PB gunfire

Pine Bluff police officers arrested two suspects Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday of a 33-year-old man, a police spokesman said.

Anthony Boykin, 24, who faces charges of capital murder and first-degree battery, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just hours after officers arrested 23-year-old Wanda Whaley in the same shooting, said DeAunuana Martin Roberts, spokesman for the Pine Bluff department.

Whaley is charged with felony hindering apprehension, according to a previous release.

On Tuesday, investigators named Boykin and Whaley as suspects in the shooting of Antonio Martin, who was found by police just after 4:20 p.m. Monday in a car at 25th Avenue and South Spruce Street, Martin Roberts said.

Anthony McFadden, whose age was not listed in the release, was also found in the car and also had a gunshot wound, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of Wednesday evening, Whaley was in the Jefferson County jail and Boykin was in the Dub Brassell Detention Center.

Metro on 05/09/2019