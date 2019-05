Aces in the hole

DREW CHISM, No. 15 War Memorial Golf Course, par-4, 3-iron, 224 yards. Witnesses: Quinton Brewer, Ricky Puloma and Matthew DeSalvo.

EARNESTINE TROTTER, No. 16 Rebsamen Golf Course, pitching wedge, 95 yards.

Sports on 05/09/2019