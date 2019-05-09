Arkansas APR scores over 983

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has figured out how to stay on the right side of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate multi-year reports.

All 17 Arkansas sports exceeded the APR's minimum required score of 930 -- falling below that mark can impact teams' postseason eligibility, scholarships and practice reduction -- for the seventh consecutive year based on data released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The combined average APR multi-year score for all of Arkansas' teams was 983.2.

The APR is a formula used by the NCAA in which points are awarded to each sport based on academic eligibility and retention of student-athletes each semester. Multi-year scores are the combined APR average of the previous four years.

The Razorbacks' football team had a score of 982 for the reporting periods from the 2014-15 through 2017-18 academic years.

That's the highest mark for Arkansas football since the APR was implemented in 2004-05, a 5-point gain from last year and the fifth consecutive year its scoring has increased.

Arkansas' men's basketball team has a multi-year score of 964, but fell to 918 for the 2017-18 academic year.

As announced last week, six Arkansas women's sports -- cross country, golf, gymnastics, softball, tennis and volleyball -- earned recognition from the NCAA for having perfect scores of 1,000.

Arkansas State University's football team had an 964 multi-year score and its men's basketball team was at 961. Women's cross country and tennis had perfect scores for ASU.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's men's basketball team's multi-year score of 931 was one point above the NCAA's standard for avoiding penalties. UALR had a 788 score for the 2017-18 academic year.

Football at the University of Central Arkansas had a 963 score with men's basketball at 990. Perfect scores for the Bears were in women's beach volleyball and women's tennis.

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff had the only sport -- men's golf -- among the state's five Division I universities that will be penalized because of a low APR score. The Golden Lions' golf team will be ineligible for postseason play and faces practice reduction in men's golf because of an 857 multi-year score.

UAPB's football team has a 945 score and men's basketball is at 951. The men's and women's cross country and track teams had perfect scores.

Academic Progress Rate scores

• Multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores for every sport at Arkansas' five NCAA Division I schools, according to data released Wednesday by the NCAA. Multi-year scores are the combined APR average of the previous four years. A perfect score is 1,000:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Men's sports;Multi-year score

Baseball;962

Basketball;964

Cross country;956

Football;982

Golf;978

Tennis;993

Track and field;968

Women's sports;Multi-year score

Basketball;966

Cross country;1,000

Golf;1,000

Gymnastics;1,000

Soccer;982

Softball;1,000

Swimming and diving;995

Tennis;1,000

Track and field;969

Volleyball;1,000

Arkansas State University

Men's sports;Multi-year score

Baseball;971

Basketball;961

Cross country;985

Football;964

Golf;987

Track and field;955

Women's sports;Multi-year score

Basketball;962

Bowling;980

Cross country;1,000

Golf;993

Soccer;992

Tennis;1,000

Track and field;981

Volleyball;979

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Men's sports;Multi-year score

Baseball;962

Basketball;931

Cross country;976

Golf;985

Track and field;938

Women's sports;Multi-year score

Basketball;991

Cross country;962

Golf;992

Soccer;965

Swimming and diving;981

Track and field;962

Volleyball;966

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Men's sports;Multi-year score

Baseball;958

Basketball;951

Cross country;1,000

Football;945

Golf;857

Tennis;988

Track and field;989

Women's sports;Multi-year score

Basketball;982

Cross country;1,000

Soccer;988

Softball;979

Tennis;984

Track and field;1,000

Volleyball;967

University of Central Arkansas

Men's sports;Multi-year score

Baseball;957

Basketball;990

Cross country;993

Football;963

Golf;991

Soccer;976

Track and field;962

Women's sports;Multi-year score

Basketball;956

Beach volleyball;1,000

Cross country;993

Golf;990

Soccer;990

Softball;989

Tennis;1,000

Track and field;984

Volleyball;995

