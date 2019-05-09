Arkansas APR scores over 983

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has figured out how to stay on the right side of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate multi-year reports.
All 17 Arkansas sports exceeded the APR's minimum required score of 930 -- falling below that mark can impact teams' postseason eligibility, scholarships and practice reduction -- for the seventh consecutive year based on data released by the NCAA on Wednesday.
The combined average APR multi-year score for all of Arkansas' teams was 983.2.
The APR is a formula used by the NCAA in which points are awarded to each sport based on academic eligibility and retention of student-athletes each semester. Multi-year scores are the combined APR average of the previous four years.
The Razorbacks' football team had a score of 982 for the reporting periods from the 2014-15 through 2017-18 academic years.
That's the highest mark for Arkansas football since the APR was implemented in 2004-05, a 5-point gain from last year and the fifth consecutive year its scoring has increased.
Arkansas' men's basketball team has a multi-year score of 964, but fell to 918 for the 2017-18 academic year.
As announced last week, six Arkansas women's sports -- cross country, golf, gymnastics, softball, tennis and volleyball -- earned recognition from the NCAA for having perfect scores of 1,000.
Arkansas State University's football team had an 964 multi-year score and its men's basketball team was at 961. Women's cross country and tennis had perfect scores for ASU.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's men's basketball team's multi-year score of 931 was one point above the NCAA's standard for avoiding penalties. UALR had a 788 score for the 2017-18 academic year.
Football at the University of Central Arkansas had a 963 score with men's basketball at 990. Perfect scores for the Bears were in women's beach volleyball and women's tennis.
The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff had the only sport -- men's golf -- among the state's five Division I universities that will be penalized because of a low APR score. The Golden Lions' golf team will be ineligible for postseason play and faces practice reduction in men's golf because of an 857 multi-year score.
UAPB's football team has a 945 score and men's basketball is at 951. The men's and women's cross country and track teams had perfect scores.
Academic Progress Rate scores
• Multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores for every sport at Arkansas' five NCAA Division I schools, according to data released Wednesday by the NCAA. Multi-year scores are the combined APR average of the previous four years. A perfect score is 1,000:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Men's sports;Multi-year score
Baseball;962
Basketball;964
Cross country;956
Football;982
Golf;978
Tennis;993
Track and field;968
Women's sports;Multi-year score
Basketball;966
Cross country;1,000
Golf;1,000
Gymnastics;1,000
Soccer;982
Softball;1,000
Swimming and diving;995
Tennis;1,000
Track and field;969
Volleyball;1,000
Arkansas State University
Men's sports;Multi-year score
Baseball;971
Basketball;961
Cross country;985
Football;964
Golf;987
Track and field;955
Women's sports;Multi-year score
Basketball;962
Bowling;980
Cross country;1,000
Golf;993
Soccer;992
Tennis;1,000
Track and field;981
Volleyball;979
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
Men's sports;Multi-year score
Baseball;962
Basketball;931
Cross country;976
Golf;985
Track and field;938
Women's sports;Multi-year score
Basketball;991
Cross country;962
Golf;992
Soccer;965
Swimming and diving;981
Track and field;962
Volleyball;966
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Men's sports;Multi-year score
Baseball;958
Basketball;951
Cross country;1,000
Football;945
Golf;857
Tennis;988
Track and field;989
Women's sports;Multi-year score
Basketball;982
Cross country;1,000
Soccer;988
Softball;979
Tennis;984
Track and field;1,000
Volleyball;967
University of Central Arkansas
Men's sports;Multi-year score
Baseball;957
Basketball;990
Cross country;993
Football;963
Golf;991
Soccer;976
Track and field;962
Women's sports;Multi-year score
Basketball;956
Beach volleyball;1,000
Cross country;993
Golf;990
Soccer;990
Softball;989
Tennis;1,000
Track and field;984
Volleyball;995
