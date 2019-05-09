Arkansas man accused of shooting, killing 2-year-old held on $1M bond

An eastern Arkansas judge set bail at $1 million for a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 2-year-old girl in the head last week.

Prosecutors allege that Quinton Hoskins of Osceola “deliberately pulled the trigger” while pointing a gun at the child’s head on May 1 inside the toddler’s home in the 400 block of Buckingham Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed this week. No information on a motive has been released.

Medical crews brought the girl to a Memphis hospital, where she later died.

Authorities charged Hoskins with capital murder, as well as multiple other felonies stemming from the shooting.

Authorities also charged Carnysha Love, the girl’s mother, with hindering their investigation after she purportedly told police that she and Hoskins heard the gunfire while walking home, according to court records.

Hoskins got rid of the gun before police arrived at the home, according to the affidavit.

Hoskins remained in the Mississippi County jail on Thursday. Court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

He is set to appear in court later this month.