Arkansas man gets 30 years in ex-boyfriend's killing

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to killing his former boyfriend.

Don Paul Yates, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Yates admitted to killing 58-year-old Patrick Quinley. His body was found Sept. 25 in his home at 53 W. Alton Circle in Rogers, according to court documents.

Rogers police officers went to the residence after Quinley's co-worker reported Quinley hadn't been to work in four days, according to court documents.

Quinley had recently been in a relationship with Yates, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Adam Craig with the state Crime Lab determined blunt force trauma to the head caused Quinley's death, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Yates to 30 years in prison for the murder and 30 years for the robbery. The sentences will be served consecutively. Yates will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years.