Arkansas OL commit: Fans shouldn't worry about LSU trip

Arkansas offensive line commitment Ty’Kieast Crawford recently visited LSU, but Crawford said Razorbacks fans have nothing to worry about.

“There shouldn’t be any concern,” said Crawford, who publicly committed to Arkansas on April 14. “I’ve made up my mind. I have not changed it, so I’m going to keep holding it down.”

Crawford, 6-7, 323 pounds of Carthage, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Texas A&M and others. He explain why he’s so adamant about his pledge.

“Because it feels like home,” Crawford said.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and offensive line coach Dustin Fry visited his school on Tuesday to check on him and running back Kelvontay Dixon. Coach Chad Morris gave Crawford a heads up the coaches were coming to see him.

“At first I didn’t know if I was gonna be in athletics because I had to test, but we finished just in time,” Crawford said. “So I got to go see them. It sucks they can’t talk to us at school, but all in all it was really great seeing them.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 24 offensive tackle and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Crawford, who plays center on his school’s basketball team, plans to make his fifth trip since November to Fayetteville to see his future school.

“You know I plan on it,” he said.

The only thing bigger than Crawford’s physical size would be his infectious personality.

“To be honest, I build my own personality because I’m not really a boring guy,” Crawford said. “I like having fun. I like adventures. I love new things, new places, new people.”