Arkansas woman, 33, dies after two-vehicle crash at intersection of county roads

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman died after a two-vehicle collision in eastern Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Phillips County Road 241 and Phillips County Road 210 in the Lexa area.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Terri K. Kellar of Lexa was driving a 2007 Saturn south when she "failed to yield the right of way" to a westbound 2006 Chevrolet. The Chevrolet then hit the passenger-side of the Saturn, police said.

Kellar suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, 37-year-old Carl W. Kellar of Forrest City, was hurt, though the report didn't list the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 147 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.