Benintendi's HR, Sale's gem propel Sox to victory

BALTIMORE -- Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi homered in the 12th inning, and the Boston Red Sox received a masterful pitching performance from Chris Sale and a game-saving catch from Jackie Bradley Jr. in a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

With their fifth victory in six games, the Red Sox reached .500 (19-19) for the first time since they were 1-1.

Benintendi connected off Yefry Ramirez (0-1) after the game appeared to have reached its conclusion in the bottom of the 11th, when Trey Mancini hit a drive to deep center. Bradley ran back and reached far over the 7-foot wall to snag the ball.

Sale struck out 14 and allowed 1 run, 3 hits and no walks over 8 innings.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 1 Jorge Polanco had five hits, including a two-run home run, and visiting Minnesota beat Toronto.

TIGERS 10, ANGELS 3 Ronny Rodriguez drove in a career-high four runs, helping host Detroit top Los Angeles.

ASTROS 9, ROYALS 0 Michael Brantley homered twice and Brad Peacock pitched seven innings in Houston's victory over Kansas City.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Jose Ramirez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, giving host Cleveland a victory over Chicago.

MARINERS 10, YANKEES 1 Yusei Kikuchi was brilliant on the mound, Ryon Healy had four extra-base hits and Seattle routed New York.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, MARLINS 2 (11) Jason Heyward homered leading off the 11th inning to lift host Chicago over Miami.

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 3 Christian Yelich hit his major leading-leading 16th home run and Milwaukee beat visiting Washington.

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 0 Cesar Hernandez homered and drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat host St. Louis.

PADRES 3, METS 2 Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and San Diego beat visiting New York.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 9, PIRATES 6 Hunter Pence connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning as visiting Texas beat Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, RAYS 2 (13) Wilmer Flores snapped a 13th-inning tie with an RBI single, helping Arizona beat host Tampa Bay.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 0

San Diego 3, NY Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Miami 2 (11)

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 10, NY Yankees 1

Boston 2, Baltimore 1 (12)

Minnesota 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, LA Angels 3

Houston 9, Kansas City 0

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2 (13)

Cincinnati at Oakland, (n)

Sports on 05/09/2019