Bentonville eliminates Little Rock Catholic 8-4

ROGERS - Bentonville jumped to a 6-0 lead after four innings and went on to down Little Rock Catholic, the No. 3 seed from the 6A-Central, 8-4.

Bentonville (16-12), the No. 6 from the West, will take on crosstown rival Bentonville West, the No. 2 seed from the West, at 2:30 p.m. today in a quarterfinal.

Sam Golden and Payton Allen had two hits and two RBI each as Bentonville banged out 14 hits. Four other Tigers added two hits each.

John Satterfield went 2-for-2 and drove in a run for the Rockets, who managed just three hits off three different Bentonville pitchers.

Keegan Allen picked up the victory, allowing three runs (two earned) over 4 and one-third innings. He struck out six and walked four. Payton Allen pitched two scoreless inning to finish off the win, after Catholic pulled within 6-4.