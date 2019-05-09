Bentonville West beats Little Rock Catholic 1-0

Junior Collin Higgins’ goal with the game barely five minutes old was enough to send Bentonville West (11-9) into a showdown with fellow 6A-West rival Rogers in the quarterfinals.

Higgins’ score came with 35:00 remaining in the first half for the Wolverines, who’ve won three of their past four games.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Little Rock Catholic (13-6), which had beaten Bentonville West by the same score in the opening round of the state tournament last season.