Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville West beats Little Rock Catholic 1-0

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:31 p.m. 0comments

Junior Collin Higgins’ goal with the game barely five minutes old was enough to send Bentonville West (11-9) into a showdown with fellow 6A-West rival Rogers in the quarterfinals.

Higgins’ score came with 35:00 remaining in the first half for the Wolverines, who’ve won three of their past four games.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Little Rock Catholic (13-6), which had beaten Bentonville West by the same score in the opening round of the state tournament last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT