Body found in North Little Rock near Amazon distribution center ID'd

State officials have identified a 32-year-old man who was found dead last week in a North Little Rock ditch near an Amazon distribution center.

The North Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday that the body found May 2 in the 1900 block of Locust street was that of Ferrell Luster of North Little Rock. The body was found just southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange.

Authorities said they do not suspect any foul play in the death.

Police sent Luster’s body to the state Crime Lab to investigate the cause of death and identity.

North Little Rock police said test results into how Luster died were still pending.