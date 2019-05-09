Bryant storms past Van Buren in Class 6A softball

BENTONVILLE — Bryant scored 10 consecutive runs to wipe out an early 5-0 deficit and eliminate Van Buren 10-8 in the Class 6A state softball tournament.

Meagan Chism hit a home run and Aly Bowers a three-run triple in the fourth inning when Bryant scored five runs to take an 8-5 lead. Chism tied the game with a home run to left field before Bowers put Bryant ahead with a bases-loaded triple into the gap in right-center field.

Brook Fancher had a two-run triple and Leah Wilkins a two-run double for Van Buren, which led 5-0 in the third inning. Richelle Richey added an RBI double in the seventh for the Lady Pointers.