BATESVILLE — De Queen only trailed once before scoring at least one run in all but the fourth inning in defeating Jonesboro Westside 11-1 in six innings in the Class 4A softball tournament.

The Lady Leopard (18-5) finished with 11 hits, three by Lex Taylor who also was the winning pitcher. Taylor gave up a solo home run to Westside's Scout Harrison in the top of the first inning but allowed two hits the rest of the way, sriking out 10.