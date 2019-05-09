Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Defending-champion Springdale Har-Ber wins in 10

by Paul Boyd | Today at 6:02 p.m. 0comments

ROGERS — Defending champion Springdale Har-Ber saw a 5-0 lead disappear in its opening-round game of the Class 6A state baseball tournament, but Sam Stephenson came up with the big hit to help the Wildcats advance.

The junior slapped a 3-2 pitch into right-center field for an RBI-single to snap a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th inning to help Har-Ber earn a tough 6-5 victory in a rematch of last year’s state title game on Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

Har-Ber (23-7), the No. 5 seed from the West, will now advance to take on Fayetteville, the No. 1 seed from the West. Those two teams split two games during the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT