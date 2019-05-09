Defending-champion Springdale Har-Ber wins in 10

ROGERS — Defending champion Springdale Har-Ber saw a 5-0 lead disappear in its opening-round game of the Class 6A state baseball tournament, but Sam Stephenson came up with the big hit to help the Wildcats advance.

The junior slapped a 3-2 pitch into right-center field for an RBI-single to snap a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th inning to help Har-Ber earn a tough 6-5 victory in a rematch of last year’s state title game on Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

Har-Ber (23-7), the No. 5 seed from the West, will now advance to take on Fayetteville, the No. 1 seed from the West. Those two teams split two games during the regular season.