Isaac Delafuente scored five goals to send Van Buren in the quarterfinals with a blowout victory.

Delafuente’s penalty kick three minutes before halftime gave the Pointers a 1-0 lead, but the junior exploded for four more, including a breakaway at the 36:31 mark, to put the game out of reach. Freshman Fernando Romero also chipped in with a goal for the Pointers.

Junior Rodriguez Sanchez Alejandro scored the lone goal for Fort Smith Southside (6-13).