Down to final kicks

In the first 105 years of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Arkansas never had a representative in the country's longest-running soccer tournament.

On Wednesday night in the tournament's 106th year, the Little Rock Rangers became the Natural State's first U.S. Open Cup team.

The Rangers were seconds away from winning its first-round match against NTX Rayados and earning a trip to Norman, Okla., to face Oklahoma City Energy FC on Tuesday night in the second round.

However, the Rayados had other plans in a match that began in a driving rainstorm.

Mariano Fazio forced extra time for the Rayados in stoppage time with the equalizer past Rangers goalkeeper Walid Birrou, tying the match at 2-2 in the 95th minute.

After 30 minutes of extra time, the Rayados won 4-2 in penalty kicks as Fazio scored the winning goal past Birrou at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock.

The match was played at Episcopal Collegiate instead of the Rangers' home stadium, War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, because the U.S. Open Cup requires a grass field for all of its matches.

Little Rock's penalty kick goals came from midfielders Jaden Hoth and Hayden Tucker.

The Rayados played with 10 players in the final minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time when Reyes Vargas received a red card in the 88th minute.

Rangers Coach Will Montgomery's strategy in the final minutes was to defend his team's one-goal lead, with the Rayados down a player. It almost worked, but Fazio came through for the Rayados.

"It's unfortunate that sometimes, that's the way football is," Montgomery said. "I thought we were the better team all night. It didn't fall our way."

Reece Wilson scored for the Rayados in the eighth minute for a 1-0 lead.

Little Rock tied the match at 1-1 when forward Alex Guadron scored off a deflection of a Rayados player in the 27th minute.

Forward Sabelo Hlongwane gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute as his goal sailed past Rayados goalkeeper Emmanuel Frias in the right corner of the net.

Montgomery was proud of his team despite the loss.

"Tremendous," Montgomery said. "After the first goal, they didn't get their heads down. We got the tying goal and the second goal. I was very pleased with the performance and how they competed against a North Texas Rayados team. These guys are working their butts off. I'm really enjoying what I have as far as this team. I know good things are coming for us in the future."

The Rangers are in their fourth year of operation in the National Premier Soccer League. They advanced to the NPSL South Region final last season and qualified for their first U.S. Open Cup, a berth they learned of Jan. 30.

Not only were the Rangers playing against a Rayados club that had played against Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamos in last year's U.S. Open Cup, their match Wednesday was also featured on ESPN Plus.

The exposure the Rangers have received in the NPSL playoffs and in the U.S. Open Cup can only help, Montgomery said.

"I know we'll be back here again sometime, hopefully sooner than later," Montgomery said. "The experience altogether lets these guys know they can compete against a Rayados team. I feel that with my personnel, we can beat some teams in the USL [the United Soccer League]."

Little Rock returns to NPSL Heartland Conference action Sunday night as they host Ozark FC at 5 p.m. Sunday at War Memorial Stadium.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Alex Guadron (left) of the Little Rock Rangers fights for position with Mychel Jones of NTX Rayados during their U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday in Little Rock.

Sports on 05/09/2019