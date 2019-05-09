Fiers tosses 13th no-hitter for A’s to beat Reds

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mike Fiers threw the 13th no-hitter in Oakland A’s history Tuesday night, beating the Cincinnati Reds 2-0.

The game was delayed by an hour and 38 minutes because of a malfunction of the light standard in left field.

Jurickson Profar drove in both runs for the Athletics with an RBI double in the second and a solo home run in the seventh.

Given a standing ovation from what was left of the crowd as he jogged to the mound in the ninth inning, Fiers retired pinch hitter Josh Van Meter on a popup to third base, Joey Votto on a grounder to first and struck out Eugenio Suarez on swinging strike three to record the second no-hitter of his career. He was mobbed by his teammates.

Fiers, who no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug, 21, 2015, walked 2, struck out 6 and threw 131 pitches.

Profar put the A’s up 2-0 in the seventh by lining a two-out home run over the right center field fence. It was his third home run of the season.

It was the first Athletics no-hitter since Sean Manaea beat the Red Sox 3-0 on April 21 of last season.