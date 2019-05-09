In this file photo Rusty Pruitt shows a striper he caught fishing in the Ouachita River above Lake Ouachita.

FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is excellent with Texas-rigged soft plastics, flukes and topwaters fished in and around pockets or over points. Stripers are biting on the west end of the lake on C-10 Redfins, topwater baits or live bait. Bream are biting grubs and worms at 8-15 feet near brush. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows at 8-12 feet near brush. Catfish are biting live bait on limblines and trotlines.

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and frogs. Bedding bream are biting fair on redworms or crickets. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs near green cypress trees. Catfish are biting chicken liver, nightcrawlers, trotline minnows and goldfish.

LAKE OVERCUP Bass are biting black plastic worms and buzzbaits. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs at 8-14 feet. Some are still being caught on the shoreline. Bream fishing is improving, with sizes increasing. Catfish are being caught on jugs and trotlines with bream and minnows. Fishing should improve with rising water.

LAKE CHARLES Bass fishing is excellent with spinnerbaits and plastic worms on brush or rocky points. Bream fishing is excellent on worms and crickets near brushpiles and stumps. Crappie fishing is excellent on minnows, jigs and Crappie Magnets. Catfishing is excellent with worms, blood bait, stinkbait, chicken liver and Catfish Pro.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 05/09/2019