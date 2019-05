BATESVILLE — Batesville collected its first victory at the baseball state tournament in more than a decade, only needing four hits, but received five walks and five errors from Malvern in a 6-2 victory.

The score was tied 1-1 through three innings when the Pioneers exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth, scoring them all without a hit.

Malvern finished with five hits, two by Darion Weaver.