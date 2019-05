SOUTHSIDE — The Harrison Goblins scored one run in five of the six innings they batted, coming back from deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 to advance to today's quarterfinal round with a 5-3 victory.

Tanner Taylor walked three times, hit a home run and scored three runs to lead the Goblins (20-8) who finished with eight hits. Winning pitcher Breckin Duck held Camden Fairview to just three hits.

— Scott McDonald