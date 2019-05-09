Sections
Class 4A State Softball

Morrilton scores three in first, downs Nashville

Today at 3:32 p.m. 0comments

SOUTHSIDE — The Morrilton Lady Devil Dogs (24-6) scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab the lead before a light but steady rain began to fall for the rest of the game.

Morrilton hung on for a 3-2 victory over Nashville.

Shelby Tindall had a 2-run double and Mary Kate Kordsmeier hit an RBI-double for Morrilton which finished with six hits. Nashville (20-8) scored two runs on three hits and two walks in the top of the second, also finishing the contest with six hits.

— Scott McDonald

