Musselman has the time to complete staff

There has been some discussions about new University of Arkansas head basketball Coach Eric Musselman not having completed his staff.

There shouldn't be.

It isn't like there is a game coming up. Musselman's first game as the head Hog will be an exhibition game in mid to late October.

Musselman knows what he is looking for in an assistant, and he may have someone in mind. But there is no rush, this is early May.

. . .

On Tuesday, the NBA will draw the names of the teams and what order they will draft in. That sets in motion a lot of trades.

These days being No. 1 gives a team options of trading the pick for established players.

Since the days of the Miami Heat dominating NBA free agency, trading has become the way to build a program.

. . .

We aren't even in the dog days of summer, and one of the big stories on CBSsports.com was ranking the top 25 college football coaches from Power five conferences.

The SEC had six coaches named to the list: Auburn's Gus Malzahn was No. 24, Florida's Dan Mullen was No. 10, Georgia's Kirby Smart was No. 6, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher No. 5 and No. 1 was, of course, Alabama's Nick Saban.

Clemson's Dabo Sweeney was No. 2.

Whether you agree or disagree with the rankings, a case could actually be made for LSU's Ed Orgeron to have at least been in the top 25.

Since leaving Ole Miss, where he admits he learned a lot of lessons from a lot of mistakes, Orgeron is 31-11 as a head coach including two stints as interim head coach, first at Southern Cal where he was 6-2 and at LSU where he was also 6-2.

In his first full season as head coach of the Tigers he went 9-4 and followed that up with a 10-3 record last season.

The SEC had five of the top 10 coaches, and Orgeron's overall record was the same as Mullen's and at least as good, if not better than Fisher's and Malzahn's.

One thing was certain by looking at the list, schools like Arkansas and Ole Miss have to face some of the best programs in the country every year.

. . .

Trending on ESPN.com was that Clemson had moved in front of Alabama in the recruiting battles for the 2020 class, but that was their own ranking.

A composite of the rankings on 247sports.com also had Clemson at No. 1 with 14 commitments (four five-star players) but LSU was second and Alabama was No. 3, but the Tigers have two five-star commitments to one for the Tide.

That will definitely change. However, Clemson and LSU had 14 commitments already and Alabama was at 16.

Of course, those are verbal commitments and not binding.

ESPN had the Razorbacks at No. 23 with just six commitments and the composite had them at 30th. Obviously, the more players you sign the better your ranking.

Of Arkansas' six commitments, three were from Texas.

Chad Morris and his staff are in that state almost as often as the Alamo. Morris, who was born, raised, educated and coached in Texas has numerous contacts there.

Historically, Razorback football thrives when it has players from Texas, just as Oklahoma's and Oklahoma State's does.

Of course it has gotten tougher for schools outside the state of Texas with Fisher going to A&M.

Currently, the Aggies have six commitments, including five-star receiver Demond Demas from Tomball, Texas, and a total of five of the commitments are from the Lone Star State.

The Longhorns have five commitments, all from Texas.

Oklahoma has seven commitments, six from Texas, and Oklahoma State has three of its seven from there.

Of the top 28 players in the nation, four are from Texas.

It is a big state with lots of football.

Sports on 05/09/2019