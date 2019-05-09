NLR teen, mom guilty in shooting

A North Little Rock mother and the teenage son police say she put up to shooting at a neighbor's car are both heading to prison.

Danielle Lynette Dobbins-Wilson, 43, accepted a 10-year prison sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims for aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, two counts of committing a terroristic act and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence, according to sentencing papers filed Monday

Under the conditions of her plea agreement, negotiated by attorney Jimmy Morris, Dobbins-Wilson will serve a one-year suspended sentence after she's released from prison.

She and her son, Rakaleon Deavonte Dobbins, will also have to pay the victim $750 in restitution. Dobbins, 17, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and two counts of committing a terroristic act in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

Police say Dobbins, who was 16 at the time, fired three shots into a car carrying a mother and her teenage daughter. He also threatened a neighbor woman with the weapon in an April 20 incident in front of his family home at 317 W. 20th St., according to police.

Dobbins, who was arrested at the scene, fired up to seven shots at the fleeing car.

One bullet fragment went through the trunk and into the car, striking the driver, Demetria Sanette Jackson, in the back, although the projectile did not break the skin, detective Joe Green testified.

Dobbins also pointed the gun at Jackson's mother, 61-year-old Billie Faye Singleton, according to police reports.

A witness to the gunfire, which occurred in front of the West 20th Street home picked the teen out of a lineup and identified him as the gunman.

The woman testified that she had seen Dobbins' mother in the street arguing with Jackson, who had just backed out of a driveway across the street.

The teen emerged from behind the family home and started shooting at the car as it drove away, the witness said.

At a December court hearing, a friend of the Dobbins family contradicted the witness account, testifying that Dobbins was not present during the shooting and that Dobbins' mother was the victim.

The friend said Dobbins-Wilson had been in her own car in her own driveway when she was accosted by a knife-wielding woman who was beating on the car windows. The woman then made a phone call, and a man drove up and started shooting at Dobbins-Wilson as she drove away.

