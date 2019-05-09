North Little Rock rallies by Van Buren 3-2

ROGERS — The Charging Wildcats scored two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a Van Buren error to rally for a 3-2 victory the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

North Little Rock (12-18) will now advance to face Bryant, the No. 1 seed from the Central, Friday at noon.

Van Buren (19-10) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead thanks to a pair of North Little miscues, but the Pointers returned the favor.

The Pointers were one out from a victory, but Luke Rice singled to put two runners on. Bear Sparks’ infield pop-up then fell for an error and both runner scored to give North Little Rock the lead.

Charging Wildcats starter Grant Shahan retired the side in the bottom of the inning to finish off the win. He allowed two runs (both unearned) on six hits over seven innings, while striking out three and walking two.