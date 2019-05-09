TENNIS

Ferrer bows out

David Ferrer's career came to an end with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Alexander Zverev in the second round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Spaniard had announced earlier that this would be his last tournament because he didn't feel he was fit enough to keep competing at a high level on tour. Ferrer finished his 20-year career with 27 singles titles, fifth-best among active players behind the top four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Ferrer had 733 wins in 1,111 matches, fourth-best among active players. After losing he received a standing ovation from the crowd at the packed "Magic Box" center court, then went back to leave his headband on the ground near the net. Ranked 144th entering the Madrid tournament, Ferrer got off to a good start against Zverev, opening a 4-1 lead in the first set. But the defending Madrid Open champion rallied to win the next five games to close out the set and eventually the match.

FOOTBALL

Giants sign ex-Cowboy

The New York Giants have signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, putting Smith in a crowded backfield to compete for the backup job to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley. Smith spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys, playing in 48 games after being awarded to Dallas on waivers from Seattle. He scored two touchdowns, including an 81-yarder, against New York in a game in 2017. He has rushed for 364 yards and 5 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 272 yards in his career. The other players in the backfield are Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins, Eli Penny, Robert Martin and Jon Hilliman. Barkley ran 1,307 yards, caught 91 passes and scored 15 touchdowns last season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch critical of rules

Kyle Busch said he was not surprised he dodged a fine from NASCAR for ranting about its rules package. Busch minced no words in criticizing the 2019 package after Monday's rain-postponed race in Delaware. His comments in years past likely would have drawn a hefty fine, but NASCAR took no action this week. Busch said Wednesday during a promotion for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he did not expect a fine because "I'm not sure I said anything wrong. I just spoke my opinion. Everybody has got an opinion." Busch finished 10th at Dover, where teammate Martin Truex Jr. drove from the back of the field to victory. After the race, Busch used an expletive in describing the rules package while complaining NASCAR does not care about his input. Tony Stewart in 2016 was the last driver fined for criticizing NASCAR when he was penalized $35,000 for questioning the safety over missing lug nuts. For years, NASCAR secretly issued fines for criticism under the "conduct detrimental to NASCAR" policy, but became more transparent over the last decade.

Rio to host F1 in '20

Brazil's president said Rio de Janeiro will host the country's Formula One race in 2020, once the city's new autodrome is ready. President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that the new race track will be built in six to seven months, once work begins. However, Rio Motorsports, the consortium behind the project, told The Associated Press that the timing is actually 16 to 17 months. The race is currently held in Sao Paulo, but Bolsonaro said it has become unviable to put on there, mentioning "huge debts." Rio last held the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1989.

Moment to remember

NASCAR will stop the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the second stage for a 30-second moment of remembrance. Charlotte officials also made the gesture in 2009 when the 600 was run on Memorial Day because of rain the previous day. The National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 2 p.m. Central on Memorial Day and people are asked to pause for a minute at that time. The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for May 26, the day before Memorial Day, but track officials asked NASCAR to bring back the moment of remembrance for this year's race. At the conclusion of this year's second stage, the pace car will collect the field and lead all the cars down pit road. Crew members will walk onto pit road and there will be a 30-second remembrance before the race resumes. When Charlotte held the moment of remembrance in 2009, the field was stopped on the frontstretch and pit crews came out on to pit road.

TRACK AND FIELD

Impaled by javelin

Elija Godwin, a freshmen sprinter for the Georgia men's track-and-field team, was seriously injured when a javelin pierced his upper body. Godwin was sprinting backward during practice Tuesday afternoon when he fell and landed on a javelin, suffering a wound to the middle of his back just below the shoulder blade and a punctured and collapsed left lung, according to a police report. Fire and rescue personnel removed part of the javelin and he was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where doctors removed the remainder. He is in stable condition and a full recovery is expected, a university statement said.

BASKETBALL

Two convicted in corruption trial

NEW YORK — An aspiring sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach were convicted of bribery conspiracy Wednesday at a trial that showed top college coaches were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers.

The verdict capped the two-week trial of Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code in a case that forced the NCAA to confront corruption affecting basketball players at some of its elite programs.

The pair were convicted on a conspiracy count, but acquitted of other charges.

The end came just days after Dawkins took the witness stand and denied that he bribed anyone. He testified that an informant and undercover FBI agents, who were posing as investors in his fledgling management company, had tried to get him to pay bribes, but he refused.

In closing arguments, a prosecutor said Dawkins lied to the jury.

The prosecution revealed how financial advisers and business managers allegedly paid tens of thousands of dollars to assistant college coaches and athletes’ families to steer highly regarded high school players to big-program colleges, sometimes with the help of apparel makers. The bribes also secured the allegiance of players to certain financial advisers, managers and even a tailor.

Prosecutors said video and audio evidence was overwhelming that Dawkins and Code eagerly embraced the scheme in 2016 and 2017. Code was a Clemson point guard in the 1990s who later developed college basketball contacts working for Nike and Adidas.

Four former assistant basketball coaches pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy without a trial and await sentencing.

They include Emanuel “Book” Richardson, who was an assistant at Arizona when he was arrested in 2017; Chuck Person, who was an assistant at Auburn University; USC assistant coach Tony Bland; and assistant coach Lamont Evans at Oklahoma State. Previously, Evans had coached at South Carolina.

The second trial to result from the arrest of 10 individuals featured some surprises, including claims that some bribes were paid to ensnare NFL-bound athletes at major schools.

Photo by AP/Frank Franklin II

Christian Dawkins stands outside federal court Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in New York. Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code were convicted on a conspiracy count, but acquitted of some other charges.

Sports on 05/09/2019